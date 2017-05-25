Capital Review: Alphabet Expected to Lead Innovation Across Affective Computing, Annual Growth at 34.7% Projecting Forward $53.98 Billion by 2021 - Review of Prime Factors of Influence: Emerging Trends Behind Revenue Expectations

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / In an independent research report released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest findings and analysis on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), including updated analyst target prices, detailed fundamental discussion, financial review and analysis, consensus estimates, share supply assessment, and this year's upcoming fiscal period upside projections.

According to new research obtained by Capital Review, the global affective computing market will exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 34.7% from 2016 through 2021. This latest projection would result in a total market size of $53.98 billion by 2021 and could signal significant shifts ahead for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Affective computing, perhaps more accurately described as the process of 'teaching computers to be human', is all about creating technology that can observe, understand, think, and act with simulated human emotion. The industry involves expertise from many fields including computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. The affective computing industry is responsible for some of the most cutting edge technology available today, including facial recognition and early detection of psychological disorders. Substantial new levels of efficiency can be recognized by careful and correct implementation of the technologies sets within affective computing, creating significant new value and new opportunity for companies positioned to participate in the emerging $53.98 billion industry.

Behind the scenes of the affective computing industry is the actual hardware which allows AI, touch screens, and virtual reality to be possible. Moore's Law, which observes the rate of technological advancements as a whole, was first observed by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel. The observation was that transistors in a dense integrated circuit would double roughly every two years, a prediction that proved accurate for many decades. Another of Intel's executives, David House, had predicted chip performance would increase even faster due to the combination of not just more transistors on each circuit, but also the design of the transistors themselves being faster as well. By his estimate, chip performance would increase every 18 months. Moore's Law and Mr. House's contribution plays a large part in the affective computing industry, being able to accurately predict a time frame on when certain technologies may be possible. This prediction model provides an accurate guideline for the planning, preparation, and final integration of new technologies into both existing systems and upcoming product launches.

Google, Alphabet's largest business, prides itself on being unconventional. With ever-continuing growth in technological evolution, Google continues to look towards the future. The belief is, companies that remain comfortable are the ones that seem to become irrelevant on a long enough time horizon. These companies slowly begin to lose market share over time due to a misguided strategy of only working on minor tweaks and bug fixes, staying away from any risk that may rock the boat even slightly. Unfortunately, in the sea of the competitive markets, sometimes you are going to encounter competitive winds and the waves of change. A lack of innovation in the technology space is akin to a ship's captain focused on preventing sway with the waves instead of steering clear of the iceberg ahead. The philosophy of Google and other great innovators is that real progress happens when and where there is risk. Google's acquisition of YouTube and Android, as well as the creation of Google Chrome were bold, but necessary moves. These acquisitions, under visionary management, grew into mature platforms that resulted in the successful defense of Google's dominate market position in search.

Google's focus on machine learning over the past decade has allowed the company's products to become faster, smarter, and more reliable. Voice integration, web page translation, recommendations, and pattern recognition is the result of years of dedicated research in artificial intelligence. As research continues and technologies further develop, Google has had the ability to recognize facial patterns, suggest names or search for certain people on Google Photos, blur out faces on Google Street View, or determine certain characteristics of the face that suggests one is wearing a beard, glasses, or other accessories. This artificial intelligence technology goes well beyond facial recognition however, and is now expanding into self-driving cars with precise localization, path planning, and obstacle detection. As a result, Google is positioning itself as a leader within the emerging affective computing industry.

In addition, Capital Review obtained a research report on the affective computing industry published by Markets and Markets, which outlined that human and machine interaction technologies are some major factors contributing to the growth of the affective computing market. The demand for the newest and latest hardware technologies are ever increasing as these new technologies are including enhanced facial feature extraction software, greatly improved touch displays, and refined, improved microphones and speakers.

It was estimated North America would hold the largest market share in affective computing in 2016 with some notable enterprises establishing powerful affective computing technologies and technological advancements. The Asian-Pacific region (APAC) is to show some potentially significant growth over the coming years with the rise of technological adoption, potentially transcending beyond North America. Driving the growth in the APAC region includes utilizing current and future technologies and increased investments in smart city technology.

The segment most expected to experience the highest growth rate is facial feature extraction software on the basis of its growing demand in the smart phone and authenticating devices sector. More information is available to our subscribers by calling our Equity Research department or by downloading the original report, which can be purchased from Markets and Markets for $7,150.

