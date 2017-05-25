Capital Review: The Future is Calling - Verizon's Role within Emerging $231.86 Billion Dollar Industry, Growth of Telecom API to Exceed 19.87% CAGR Moving Into 2021: Strategy Shifts, Market Positioning Ahead of Expectations

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / In an independent research report released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest findings and analysis on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), including updated analyst target prices, detailed fundamental discussion, financial review and analysis, consensus estimates, share supply assessment, and this year's upcoming fiscal period upside projections.

Complimentary Access: VZ RESEARCH REPORT

Full copy of the recently published report is available to readers at the link below.

VZ DOWNLOAD: http://www.capital-review.com/register/'so=VZ

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research report from Capital Review, available for free download at the link above, examines Verizon on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released report are available to today's readers below.

According to new research obtained by Capital Review, the telecom API market will exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 19.87% from 2016 through 2021. This latest projection would result in a total market size of $231.86 billion by 2021 and could signal significant shifts ahead for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Application program interface (API) and its development over the past few years, could be one of the most overlooked industries due to its technical nature. API is a set of routines, protocols, and tools for building software applications and specifies how software components should interact, typically used to build user interface components. Through the rapid development of technology in recent years, including wider adoption of API across industry verticals, the increased dependencies on API and the resulting productivity advancements have become more apparent to all industry participants.

Verizon intends to continue its expansion for capacity and density on their network. To alleviate the impact of power disruption, Verizon is adding a battery backup at every switch and macro cell. As for areas that aren't covered in the United States, Verizon has established roaming agreements for multiple wireless service providers to ensure customers are always online.

Verizon is the United States' largest 4G LTE wireless service provider, available to over 98% of the U.S. population covering roughly 314 million people. Verizon continues to grow with over 114 million retail connections which brings in over $89 billion representing close to 71% of Verizon's aggregate revenues. Being the largest 4G LTE network, Verizon continues to increase capacity and intends to keep their title. Verizon intends to be the first company to deploy their wireless broadband 5G network in the United States by 2018, creating a competitive edge for other service providers to start pushing forward.

In a recently obtained research report on the telecom API industry published by Markets and Markets, which outlined that the growing reliance on telecom is opening up a huge opportunity for telecom companies in the telecom API market. With higher demand comes competition, and leaves the door open for companies to establish themselves as a major player. As user experience and Machine-to-Machine devices have become an integral part of society today, companies are forced to improve telecom API.

It seems that everyone worldwide is glued to their mobile devices, whether it is for the use of Social Media, SMS (Short Message Service), MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service), or (RCS) Rich Communication Service. Location API is the fastest growing market that is driving the impressive growth numbers in this industry. It is expected to continue to be a thriving industry because of the increasing need for monetizing telecom carrier service and the demand for improved mobile app experience.

North America is forecast to be the largest market with Asia-Pacific expected to have the highest rate of growth in the telecom API market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the amount of cellphones and mobile apps has continued to rise which has led to a seamless adoption on the API related technology in this area. One of the factors that may restrain this market are government policies and regulations. More information is available to our subscribers by calling our Equity Research department or by downloading the original report, which can be purchased from Markets and Markets for $5,650.

About Capital Review

Capital Review is a nationally recognized publisher of financial analysis, research reports, and exclusive market reporting. Institutional investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers rely on Capital Review to quantify public company valuations, discover opportunity across asset classes, stay informed about market-moving events, and read exclusive analysis of important material developments. With 14 offices worldwide, Capital Review staffs and manages certified and registered financial professionals, including Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified individuals with current and valid CRD® number designations, to enable continuous coverage of topics relevant to its regular active reader base.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Capital Review's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Capital Review's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA®members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Capital Review have been independently verified by Accesswire staff, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Capital Review's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (410) 280-7496, or by E-mail at controller@capital-review.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Capital Review, Capital Review members, and/or Capital Review affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Capital Review makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Capital Review has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Capital Review is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Nicole Garrens, Media Department

Office: +1 (410) 280-7839, E-mail: media@capital-review.com

Toll-Free: +1 (888) 242-2748 Ext. 4

© 2017 Capital Review. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnernetwork@capital-review.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

SOURCE: Capital Review