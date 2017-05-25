Capital Review: New Research Indicates Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Could Ride New Waves of Growth - Microprocessor and GPU Market Expected to Reach $83.9 Billion, Industry Valuations and Renewed Outlook

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / In an independent research report released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest findings and analysis on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), including updated analyst target prices, detailed fundamental discussion, financial review and analysis, consensus estimates, share supply assessment, and this year's upcoming fiscal period upside projections.

According to new research obtained by Capital Review, the microprocessor and GPU market will exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 2.2% from 2017 through 2022. This latest projection would result in a total market size of $83.69 billion by 2022 and could signal significant shifts ahead for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Microprocessors are known as the "brain" of all computers, phones, tablets, and many other electronic devices. Without these chips, technology would not be able to function to the same capacity that we are accustomed to. A microprocessor's main purpose is to carry out a set of programmed instructions and interact with certain application programs in order to function. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are a specific type of microprocessor that is specialized for display functions, which allow electronics to render images, animations, videos, and more for the computers display. Through the advancement of technology, the need for microprocessors have become essential to creating the sophisticated electronics consumers use today.

AMD is a global semiconductor company that manufactures components used in a variety of everyday electronic products and systems. The Company focuses on continually improving their product's energy efficiency, design, and power management technology to remain one of the leaders in this industry. AMD's primary customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, system builders, and independent distributors internationally. One of AMD's main product offerings is the x86 microprocessor, which can be sold as a standalone device, or incorporated into a GPU. Currently, the microprocessors are used in a variety of different products that range from desktop computers, notebooks, chip sets, graphics cards, and enterprise solutions. AMD believes that microprocessors incorporated into computing platforms will provide a more stable, efficient, and higher performing solution.

With the further advancement of technology and a societal shift towards efficiency, creating faster, smaller, lighter microprocessors, AMD could see a continued increase in demand for its product lineup. With the fierce competition in the microprocessor and GPU market, AMD is focused on improving its products to gain a competitive advantage, closing the gap on NVIDIA. To this end, AMD has spent an average of $1 billion each year for the past 3 fiscal years on research and development expenses.

Additionally, a recently obtained research report on the microprocessor and GPU market published by Markets and Markets, outlined that with the consistent advancement of technology and the societal shift of technological dependency, higher demand could be seen in this market segment. The recent trend of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, wearable devices, smart watches, the further integration of data into the cloud, and the impact of the Internet of Things could fuel the need for microprocessors and GPUs.

In 2016, the x86-architecture microprocessor held the largest share of the market and is mostly used in laptops, desktops, and servers. These processors are sold at a higher cost compared to one of its counterparts, the lower cost ARM processors which are typically used in portable devices. This may change due to the preference towards more portable, easier to carry devices, compared to larger devices. Also, with this shift of preference, it may affect the revenue and profit margin of companies in this market. The specific segment of the market estimated to have the highest growth is in automotive applications, due to the adoption of car manufacturers electronic systems that provide driver information and communication, in-car entertainment electronics, power train, body control electronics, and automotive safety.

It was estimated that the Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the microprocessor and GPU market currently, with the Americas closely behind. The Americas market share is expected to grow based on the increased demand for server attached GPU and ADAS applications. More information is available to our subscribers by calling our Equity Research department or by downloading the original report, which can be purchased from Markets and Markets for $5,650.

