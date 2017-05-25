Capital Review: Factors of Influence for Facebook, New Research Shows $53.98 Billion Expected by 2021 (Affective Computing) - Key Drivers of Growth, Effect of Intelligent Programming, The Emergence of a New "AI" Horizon

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / In an independent research report released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest findings and analysis on Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB), including updated analyst target prices, detailed fundamental discussion, financial review and analysis, consensus estimates, share supply assessment, and this year's upcoming fiscal period upside projections.

The new research report from Capital Review examines Facebook on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

According to new research obtained by Capital Review, the global affective computing market will exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 34.7% from 2016 through 2021. This latest projection would result in a total market size of $53.98 billion by 2021 and could signal significant shifts ahead for Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Affective computing, perhaps more accurately described as the process of "teaching computers to be human', is all about creating technology that can observe, understand, think, and act with simulated human emotion. The industry involves expertise from many fields including computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. The affective computing industry is responsible for some of the most cutting edge technology available today, including facial recognition and early detection of psychological disorders. Substantial new levels of efficiency can be recognized by careful and correct implementation of the technologies sets within affective computing, creating significant new value and new opportunity for companies positioned to participate in the emerging $53.98 billion industry.

Behind the scenes of the affective computing industry is the actual hardware which allows AI, touch screens, and virtual reality to be possible. Moore's Law, which observes the rate of technological advancements as a whole, was first observed by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel. The observation was that transistors in a dense integrated circuit would double roughly every two years, a prediction that proved accurate for many decades. Another of Intel's executives, David House, had predicted chip performance would increase even faster due to the combination of not just more transistors on each circuit, but also the design of the transistors themselves being faster as well. By his estimate, chip performance would increase every 18 months. Moore's Law and Mr. House's contribution plays a large part in the affective computing industry, being able to accurately predict a time frame on when certain technologies may be possible. This prediction model provides an accurate guideline for the planning, preparation, and final integration of new technologies into both existing systems and upcoming product launches.

As a potential leader in this emerging space, Facebook is focused on building helpful and engaging applications that allow people to share and connect through a variety of products, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Engagement and relevance are key components to Facebook's business strategy as substantially all revenue is from selling advertising placements. As a result, Facebook has invested in long-term initiatives such as artificial intelligence research and other projects influenced heavily by affective computing. Facebook is led by Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook's founder) with continuing input from Peter Thiel (Paypal co-founder), Reed Hastings (Netflix co-founder), Marc Andreessen (super angel), Sheryl Sandberg (ex-Google), and Jan Koum (WhatsApp co-founder). The current road map of the Facebook board is to further invest in engagement of existing user bases of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp and develop long-term initiatives such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Careful attention is being paid to ensuring top engineering talent recruitment, expansion of facilities, new research and development, as well as new marketing efforts are kept at the forefront of Facebook's priorities.

As of December 2016, daily active users for Facebook were 1.23 billion on average, signifying an increase of 18% year-over-year, while monthly active users saw similar improvement at 17% year-over-year growth to 1.86 billion. Recent quarterly numbers reflected near identical improvements, pegging 18% year-over-year growth for daily active users as of March 2017 and 17% year-over-year growth for monthly active users. This consistent and sustained increase of engagement, combined with initiatives by Facebook management to grow the number of marketers while simultaneously increasing the effectiveness of ads, resulted in a year-over-year increase of 54% in revenues to $27.64 billion in December 2016 and a year-over-year increase of 49% for the first quarter, up to $8.03 billion for the quarter. These results are achievable due to Facebook's focus on making an engaging user platform across all of its products and adapting its ad offerings to the behaviors of its users. Naturally, Facebook is developing and participating in the significant benefits the affective computing industry is able to bring forward.

In addition, Capital Review obtained a research report on the affective computing industry published by Markets and Markets, which outlined that human and machine interaction technologies are some major factors contributing to the growth of the affective computing market. The demand for the newest and latest hardware technologies are ever increasing as these new technologies are including enhanced facial feature extraction software, greatly improved touch displays, and refined, improved microphones and speakers.

It was estimated North America would hold the largest market share in affective computing in 2016 with some notable enterprises establishing powerful affective computing technologies and technological advancements. The Asian-Pacific region (APAC) is to show some potentially significant growth over the coming years with the rise of technological adoption, potentially transcending beyond North America. Driving the growth in the APAC region includes utilizing current and future technologies and increased investments in smart city technology.

The segment most expected to experience the highest growth rate is facial feature extraction software on the basis of its growing demand in the smart phone and authenticating devices sector. More information is available to our subscribers by calling our Equity Research department or by downloading the original report, which can be purchased from Markets and Markets for $7,150.

