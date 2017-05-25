

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 2-day lows of 0.8666 against the euro and 1.2592 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8636 and 1.2633, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 1.2950 from an early 2-day high of 1.3014.



The pound edged down to 144.89 against the yen, from an early 8-day high of 145.43. This may be compared to an early 2-day low of 144.49.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.24 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback and 141.00 against the yen.



