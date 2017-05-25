DigitalPR-Wire Emerges Official Media Partner for Nigeria Innovation Summit 2017

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DigitalPR-Wire's innovative approach to media and PR strategy has gained more attraction as the platform has been selected as the official media partner for Nigeria Innovation Summit (http://innovationsummit.ng/).

NIS is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria's economy to share ideas, trends, and opportunities around technology, innovation and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria, and scheduled to hold from September 7-8, 2017 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

DigitalPR-Wire (http://www.digitalprwire.com) was selected, according to Emerging Media, Conveners of the Summit, to help promote the Innovation Summit meant to educate Nigerians to apply innovation across all sectors to drive economic growth and sustainable development through emerging technologies, research & development, entrepreneurship, commercialization and investments as key drivers of an innovation ecosystem.

DigitalPRWire is an on-demand for Online PR, Social Communication, Influence Marketing and Online Broadcast platform, specifically designed for online press release distribution, news and mention monitoring, analytics and a full range of social media communication solutions.

"We are glad that two organizations that are leading the drive for technology innovation in Nigeria and Africa are collaborating for the 2017 Nigeria Innovation Summit. We have seen your organisation's robust work and platform for digital innovation in Africa and are convinced of a great outcome working together. This Summit is about value creation and we see DigitalPR-Wire as positioned to deliver on this mandate," Mr. Kenneth Omeruo, MD/CEO, Emerging Media, while speaking on the need for such aSummit at this time. "Nigeria has the potential to be a global economic power if we embrace and invest heavily in technology and innovation.

Every sector in Nigeria's economy needs disruptive ideas driven by technology. Right now we are nowhere in the global innovation index and the world is moving at a very high speed. It is instructive to note that Tunisia ranked 45th and Morocco 50th as the only African countries mentioned in the 2017 Bloomberg Innovation Index, which scores economies using factors including research and development intensity and the concentration of high-tech companies. South Korea, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Finland are the top five countries in that index. I think there is so much to learn from these countries. We should be implementing policies and investments that will encourage technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. The Nigeria Innovation Summit 2017 is offering a platform to engage stakeholders across all sectors on the need for such."

He further emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to invest in innovation, research and technology development, in order to become an innovation-driven nation and hence, improve in the Global Innovation Index ranking, attract foreign investments and boost the economy and life of the people.

"Therefore, we are proud to announce CIHAN Group, operators of DigitalPR-Wire as our official Media and PR Agency for this year's Summit.We have seen their robust and disruptive work and platform for digital innovation in Africa and are convinced of a great outcome working together," Mr. Omeruo said.

The 2017 Summit under the theme 'Transforming Nigeria's Economy through Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship', Mr. Omeruo said, provides opportunities for the 36 States, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government as well as Corporate bodies to showcase their agenda for digital transformation and innovation agenda.

He described the Summit as a platform that creates awareness on the need for Open Innovation in Nigeria where the government, industries across all sectors, academia andentrepreneurs collaborate to solve the problems of economic growth in Nigeria.

On his part, Mr. Celestine Achi, founder of Cihan Group, the developers of DigitalPR-Wire, expressed delight with the choice made by Emerging Media Group towards DigitalPR-Wire propagating the Summit.

"We understand the goals this Summit sets to achieve which are in line with our target in this market. As a country, we cannot stop innovation. It is natural for people to venture into new dimensions or/and approaches to doing things. So, we are happy to work with Emerging Media to achieving this aim," he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Tony Ajah, the Director of Nigeria Innovation Summit said that the 2-day Summit will feature Keynote Speeches, Panel Discussions, Exhibitions, Workshops, and the Nigeria Innovation Awards. The expected delegates for the Summit are Government Representatives, International Organisations, Investors, Business leaders, CEOs of Companies and Organisations, Innovators, Academics, Start-ups and Entrepreneurs.

The Summit Sessions will cover sub-topics as: How to transform the challenging economy in Nigeria through Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; How Nigeria can build a sustainable Innovation Ecosystem and become more Innovative; Exploring the Concept of Open Innovation; Innovation in Telecommunications, Infrastructure Development and the Mobile Ecosystem; Innovation in the Manufacturing Industry and Innovation through Emerging Technologies; Big Data, Data Centres, Cloud Computing, IoT, Wearable Technologies, Cyber-security, Robotics, Virtual Reality and Smart Cities.

Other areas are Innovation in Power and Renewable Energy; Innovation in Oil and Gas; Agriculture; Banking, Finance, Funding and Investment; e-Commerce Industry; Small Businesses, Start-ups, Entrepreneurship Community; the Academic Community; Public Health and the Health Industry and Innovation in Media, Public Relations, Social Good and the Entertainment Industry.

Over 400 delegates are expected to attend this year's Summit. And the Summit offers organizations a platform to connect with these top decision makers, cutting across all sectors of Nigeria's economy.

The Nigeria Innovation Summit has also confirmed international participation from the following organizations: International Society for Professional Innovation Management (ISPIM) UK, Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS), South Africa, African Innovation Foundation and great support from Ideation International Inc., USA, and the Israel Start-up Network.

Delegates for this year's Summit will learn from leading innovation ecosystems around the world and from innovation experts who will facilitate the sessions. The participating State Governments also have an opportunity to showcase and promote their innovation at the Summit. So, we urge them to visit http://innovationsummit.ng/ for more details.

The present economic challenges Nigeria is facing is one that calls for urgent attention. Nigeria is one of the few countries in the world that are rich in human and natural resources that would have made the country rank among leading economies around the world lack of vision and innovation has limited our possibilities as a country.

Looking at the 2016 Global Innovation Index that rates countries based on their investment in research and development, Infrastructure, ICTs, Political environment, regulatory effectiveness, knowledge and technology output, market sophistication, etc. Nigeria is ranked 114 out of 128 countries. Under this study, Switzerland is rated the most innovative country in the world. Among African countries, the following countries are considered more innovative than Nigeria: Mauritius, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Uganda, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt, Cote d'ivoire, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Mali. This is largely to the fact that Nigeria does not invest in innovation, research and development.

As an organization, we have decided to contribute in creating awareness on the need for Nigeria to really embrace and invest in innovation at different levels and across different sectors of the economy. Innovation will create more jobs, it will help attract investments into the country, and therefore increase our economic growth. Innovation is facilitated by the government in collaboration with the private sector and the academics, each playing their key role to build the ecosystem. It's time for us to explore opportunities around emerging technologies and trends, Research and Development, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship and Investments as the key drivers of an innovation.

The Nigeria Innovation Summit has become the leading annual event in Nigeria that focuses on the need for the country, businesses, organisations, entrepreneurs in Nigeria to become more innovative and apply innovation to drive sustainable development as we work together to bridge the digital divide.

This is an initiative led by Emerging Media and Advertising Services, New York and Emerging Media Nigeria. We partner with the world's leading innovation providers from academia, government and industry to connect Nigerian businesses and innovators to global innovation ecosystems.

The Nigeria Innovation Awards is another feature of the Summit, which recognize and promote companies, organisations, institutions, innovators that have embraced innovation across different sectors of Nigeria economy.

We are also going beyond just hosting this Summit, and are working with innovation ecosystems around the world to support Nigerian Innovators through our academy - The African Innovation Academy (http://africaninnovation.academy/) and the building of the Open Innovation Nigeria platform in collaboration with our partners which will encourage corporate, small business and start up innovation. We are open to collaborations with the government, corporate organizations, international organizations and the academic community to see that we change this narrative about Nigeria and also build a sustainable economy for the country through promoting and supporting innovation.

