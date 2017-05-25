

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recouped from its early lows against its major rivals in the early European session on Thursday.



The greenback bounced off to 1.1218 against the euro, 1.2950 against the pound, 111.90 against the yen and 0.7465 against the aussie, from its early 2-day lows of 1.1250, 1.3014, 111.47 and 0.7516, respectively.



The greenback rose back to 0.7023 against the kiwi, 0.9726 against the franc and 1.3444 against the loonie, off its early low of 0.7055, 3-day low of 0.9700 and a 5-week low of 1.3388, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.10 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 113.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc, 0.69 against the kiwi, 1.35 against the loonie and 0.73 against the aussie.



