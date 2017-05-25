EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 24 May 2017 it purchased 50,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.975 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 17,821,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 46,687,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

25 May 2017

