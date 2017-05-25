EXPO 2017 Opening Ceremony to Surprise Guests with a Large-Scale Multimedia Show

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ceremony will be held on several sites of the exhibition at a time: there will be a multimedia show in the Congress Center, a concert in the Amphitheater, a light and laser show on Nur Alem, and finally, there will be incredible fireworks over all EXPO 2017 sites.

"The scenario of the show is based on the history of energy as aprimevalforce, from the beginning of the Universe to modern ideas about its future manifestations," said Borislav Volodin, the general producer of Star Project and the general producer of the opening ceremony in Astana.

He emphasized that impressive and non-standard scenic and visual solutions will provide maximum immersion in what is going on. Spectators from all over the world will even be "transported" to the Solar System for a while.

The staging will involve the use of innovative scenic technologies such aslarge moving scenery, transparent LED screens, a projection system with a tracking function and remote-controlled drones.

In addition, stage scenery and robots will be precisely synchronized with what artists are doing. Over 300 artists will participate in the large-scale multimedia show. A "ballet" of drones will be one of theinteresting features of the staging. The soundtrack of the show will be original; it has been created especially for the EXPO 2017 opening ceremony.

Andree Verleger, a world-famous director, created the concept of the multimedia show within the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony will continue in the EXPO 2017Amphitheater where melodies from all continents will create the feeling of traveling around the world. The guests will becaptivated by traditional Kazakh kyui, magical andvibrantrhythms ofAfrica, South America, Australia and Oceania. There will even be "freezing" butbeautifulmelodies of thefaraway Antarctic.

After this, spectators will see an incredible projection, light and laser show on the Nur Alem pavilion, the main facility of the exhibition and the largest spherical building in the world.

At the end of the opening ceremony, there will be fascinating fireworks which will look and feel like water, fire and wind.

