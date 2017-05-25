Research and Markets - Flexographic Ink Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Water-Based Flexographic Ink Replacing Solvent-Based Inks and Growing Importance of UV-Curable Technology in Food Packaging

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexographic Ink Market by Technology (Water, Solvent, and UV Based), Resin Type (Nitrocellulose, Polyamides, Polyurethane, Acrylic), Application (Corrugated Cardboards, Flexible Packaging, Tags & Labels, Folding Cartons) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The flexographic ink market is projected to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR 4.89% from 2017 to 2022

The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for flexographic ink from various end-use applications, such as corrugated cardboards, flexible packaging, folding cartons, and tags & labels. The growth of the flexographic ink market can also be attributed to increased investments by the key players to launch efficient and cost-effective products, as well as for expansion and merger & acquisition activities. The growth of the middle-class population in emerging economies is one of the important factors driving the flexographic ink market.

The flexographic ink market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region. By resin type, the acrylic resin segment dominated the flexographic ink market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as binders for paper/fiber processing, display windows for cellular phones, and backlights for liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

By technology, the water-based flexographic ink segment accounted for more than 50% share, in terms of volume, of the overall flexographic ink market in 2016. The water-based flexographic inks find applications in printing paper, corrugated cardboards, textiles, foils, plastics, and food packaging, as they offer advantages, such as less flammability, low VOC emissions, and stable viscosity during printing.

The corrugated cardboard segment is the largest application segment of the flexographic ink market in terms of volume. The strong growth of this application segment is mainly due to the rising demand for packaging of healthcare products, cigarettes, frozen foods, and dry foods.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand for Flexographic Printing Ink From Packaging Industry

Increased Demand for UV-Curable Inks

New Ink Resin Technologies

Restraints



Mature Market in Developed Countries

Unstable Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities



Water-Based Flexographic Ink Replacing Solvent-Based Inks

Growing Importance of UV-Curable Technology in Food Packaging

Challenges



Packaging and Printing Regulations

Shifting of Market From Print Media to Digital Media

Companies Mentioned



Alden & OTT Printing Inks Company

Color Resolutions International

DIC Corporation

Flint Group

Nazdar Company Inc.

Sakata Inx Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

T&K Toka Co. Ltd.

The Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmj6h4/flexographic_ink

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716