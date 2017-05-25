Evaporation Materials Market to Reach US$ 2,185 Mn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PMR's report titled "Global Market Study on Evaporation Materials: Power & Energy Application Segment Anticipated to Witness Substantial Demand Growth During 2017-2025" projects that the global market for evaporation materials is set to reach US$ 1,243.0 Mn by 2017-end, the figure will further increase to 2,185.0 Mn over 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%. The report projects that Asia Pacific (APAC) will emerge as the most dominant market for evaporation materials by the end of 2017, reaching a valuation of US$ 604.9 Mn. During the forecast period, APAC's market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.6%. The substantial growth of sectors such as electronics, semiconductor and power & energy is primarily boosting the demand for evaporation materials in the region. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to remain as the second most attractive market for evaporation material throughout the forecast period.

The robust expansion of both the electronics and the optics industries in recent years has subsequently fueled the demand for evaporation materials. Manufacturing some of the new-age electronic components such as semiconductors, flat panel displays, microelectronic and data storage device is quite difficult in absence of evaporation materials. Persistence Market Research's new study on the globalevaporation materials marketreveals that Asia Pacific will remain the most attractive market for evaporation materials over the next couple of years. Moreover, there is a greater preference for evaporation materials as compared to other processing methods such as chemical vapor deposition and sputtering targets. The process involved in evaporation materials is highly conducive for high purity coatings.

Key Excerpts of the Report Include:

Based on material types, preference for metals will remain high during the assessment period. By 2017-end, metals will account for more than 47% value share of the market.

Between 2017 and 2025, demand for alloys based evaporation materials is also expected to gain a healthy traction. This is primarily owing to their superior characteristics that help is achieving a very high-quality coating.

Evaporation materials find widespread application in the electronics industry. In terms of the value, electronics industry will continue account for the highest market share over 2025.

Application of evaporation materials is expected to increase in the power & energy sector in 2017 and beyond.

The PMR report has profiled some of the prominent players operating in the global evaporation materials market, which include ULVAC, Inc., Materion Corporation, Umicore Group, Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Plasmaterials Inc., The Kurt J. Lesker Company, China Rare Metal Material Co., Ltd., Canon Optron Inc., Nichia Corporation, GRIKIN Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., and Process Materials, Inc. Many of these companies have started adding custom products to cater to the special requirements of their clients. In addition, market players are also focusing on launching new evaporation materials products in order to expand their product portfolio.

