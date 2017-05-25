

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) reported second-quarter net income of C$2.81 billion, up 9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was C$1.85 compared to C$1.66. The company said its results for the quarter reflect strong earnings in Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services, and Wealth Management, as well as solid earnings in Personal & Commercial Banking.



'RBC had a strong second quarter, with earnings reflecting solid growth across most of our businesses and prudent risk management. Our strong capital position allowed us to repurchase over 30 million of our common shares so far this year,' said Dave McKay, RBC President and CEO.



Royal Bank of Canada also announced its board declared a quarterly common share dividend of 87 cents per share, payable on and after August 24, 2017, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2017.



