Compact Media, the London-based world market leader in audio-visual, secondary rights management, announced today that Mark Rowland has been elevated to Vice President General Manager and will lead the business going forward. Andy Harwood also was promoted to Vice President, Business Development. The move signals Compact Media's renewed focus on growth through the development of broader services and new technology for the benefit of clients.

Rowland joined Compact Media in 2013 as Vice President of Client Sales and Development, overseeing the return of the company's music publishing operation, working with television producers to finalise projects with an innovative production fund, and signing new clients to the company's core AVSR business.

Harwood joined Compact Media in 2007 and held various roles in the organisation, most recently Head of Client Services. In his new role, Andy will expand his remit to cross-sell the group's wider services and identify more innovative opportunities and solutions for their global client base.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for the number one company in the AVSR space," said Robert Ott, Chairman and CEO of ole, which acquired Compact in 2016. "Mark and his team in London are world class and we look forward to great success under their leadership. We are investing heavily in systems and personnel to grow the business and support the continued success of the London office."

"I'm very proud to take on this role and work with Compact's great team and our extended ole family to bring evolved service to our clients," said Rowland.

Following Compact's acquisition by rights management company ole in October, the two companies have combined their complementary strengths and suite of offerings to benefit Compact Media's diverse base of 750 clients including All3Media, FremantleMedia, Sonar Entertainment, DreamWorks Distribution, DRG, Lakeshore and National Geographic. With a deep understanding of and relationships in the A/V secondary rights industry, Compact Media is now augmented by ole's broader rights services, proprietary data analytics/Business Intelligence (BI) systemsand geographical reach.

With ole's backing, Compact has stronger capital resources to invest and purchase rights through ole's access to key service offerings including YouTube rights management, music publishing administration, and production music services and libraries.

About Compact Media:

Serving content creators, Compact is the leading independent company that provides a global resource for ensuring long-term value of AV content rights, delivering international rights management and royalty collection.

With offices in London, Los Angeles and Sydney, Compact Media's services include: secondary re-transmission rights collection, music publishing, revenue assurance and data and technology services. Across the whole group, more than 750 international companies select Compact as their preferred partner from large multinational names through to smaller specialist producers and rights holders. For more information, visit www.compact.media.

About ole

ole is one of the world's foremost rights management companies with investments of over $550M in music intellectual property (IP). Founded in 2004, with operations in Toronto, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and London, ole is engaged in IP acquisitions, creative development, and worldwide rights management. The ole catalog includes over 55,000 songs and 60,000 hours of TV and film music across all genres. Copyrights under ole's control include songs recorded by artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Madonna, Michael Jackson, One Direction, Rihanna, Rush, Taylor Swift, and Timbaland.

ole controls substantial A/V music and secondary rights including catalogs from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Entertainment One, MGM, Miramax, Nelvana, and Nu Image/Millennium, as well as an extensive production music library of over 750,000 tracks including Jingle Punks, Cavendish Music, 5 Alarm Music, MusicBox, Nelvana Production Music, Auracle, and Cue. In September 2016, ole acquired rights management company Compact Media - which manages Audio-Visual Secondary Rights for more than 700 clients around the world in a major deal that furthers ole's commitment to delivering leading-edge IP rights management services across the globe.

ole is committed to the creative development of its 150+ staff songwriters, legacy writers, and composers and adding value to its catalogs and client catalogs. Current ole writers include Timbaland, Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Josh Dorr, Gord Bamford, Brett Jones, Jeremy Stover, Phil O'Donnell, Jordan Davis, and Ian Thornley. ole has ongoing ventures with Last Gang Publishing, Roots Three Music, Jackoby Publishing, and most recently, ole-Bluestone Publishing, ole's venture with global hitmaker Timbaland. ole's legacy catalogs and writers include Rush, Max Webster, Coney Hatch, and Ian Thomas.

ole also operates a robust label services arm under the umbrella of ole label services. The division includes Anthem Entertainment Group, the label home of Rush, Big Wreck, Ian Thornley, Steven Page, and The Tea Party. Anthem Legacy includes Max Webster, Ian Thomas, and artist development label red dot, which has developed and up-streamed artists including Charlie Worsham, Haley Reinhart, Josh Dorr, Sam Grow, and Jordan Davis.

ole Digital is a full YouTube MCN partner for all media with over 12 billion views across publishing, masters and A/V to date.

For more information, visit www.majorlyindie.com

Twitter: @olemajorlyindie

Facebook: -ole-

