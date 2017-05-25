Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Czech Republic Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report titled Czech Republic Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Proton therapy is a relatively new, albeit expensive, strategy for treating certain types of cancers (e.g. breast, prostate, ocular), currently available inexpensively in only a handful of countries around the world. With an increasing incidence of cancer, there is a definite need for novel, cutting edge, treatment methods, such as, Proton Therapy.

Unfortunately, the access to proton therapy is limited for a vast population, owing to a low number of proton therapy centers. In Czech Republic, currently only 1 proton therapy center is operational. The Prague Proton Therapy Center opened its doors in 2012.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Czech Republic Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3. Czech Republic List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Czech Republic Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

7. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

8. Proton Therapy Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4rpp9f/czech_republic

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005465/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology