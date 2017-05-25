Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Switzerland Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

This report titled Switzerland Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Switzerland Proton Therapy Market is expected to almost double by the year 2022, from its current market value in 2016. Switzerland represents a huge untapped market opportunity for proton therapy. Being a conventional proton therapy center of Europe, Switzerland remains flooded with the demand for proton therapy by patients converging from all over the globe. Currently, there are only a few proton therapy centers available in Switzerland that can treat a limited number of patients each year due to the gap in demand and supply.

Scope of the Report

1. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2010 2022)

2. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2010 2022)

3. List of Proton Therapy Centers

4. Proton Therapy Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Switzerland Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3. Switzerland List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Switzerland Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

5. Current Radiation Therapies

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

7. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

8. Proton Therapy Challenges

