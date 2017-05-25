

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $210.93 million, or $0.39 per share. This was lower than $215.40 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $2.12 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $210.93 Mln. vs. $215.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $2.17 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.71



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX