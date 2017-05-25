

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders decreased in March after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Industrial orders fell a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 5.2 percent rise in February.



Export orders dropped sharply by 8.3 percent over the month and domestic demand slid by 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial orders grew at a faster rate of 9.2 percent in March, following a 7.8 percent gain in the prior month.



Data also showed that industrial turnover rose 0.5 percent monthly in March, slower than February's 2.0 percent increase. Annually, industrial sales advanced 7.2 percent after a 4.6 percent rise in the prior month.



