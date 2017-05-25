Global surveillance solutions expert Synectics is to design an integrated end-to-end solution for the new Airport Operational Command Control Center (AOCC) at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the busiest airport in the southern hemisphere.

The state-of-the-art AOCC is designed to enable stakeholders, including airlines, the ability to manage all aspects of operations at Soekarno-Hatta's Terminals 1 and 2 spanning airside, landside and ground access.

With Synergy 3 command and control software at its core, the solution developed by Synectics facilitates this by enabling third-party alarms and events, security and process control sub-systems, video, and data to be monitored, recorded, and managed from a single, unified platform, delivering complete situational awareness across all aspects of terminal operations.

Systems integration, as part of the AOCC solution, will include cameras, access control, fire alarms, facilities management, building management, the airport operational database (AODB) and intelligent video analytics (IVA).

Synergy 3's customizable user interface and user-driven dynamic workflows also ensure compliance with the AP-II Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), making the solution perfect for supporting rapid and informed decision making in airport management environments.

The AOCC project will have access to dedicated local resources, supplied through Synectics' regional office in Singapore, for activities such as commissioning, technical and after sales support.

The global surveillance specialist has been working with systems integrator Jaya Teknik, and airport operator PT. Angkasa Pura II (AP II) since 2015, with the initial project for Soekarno-Hatta's Terminal 3 Ultimate, which served its inaugural international flight in May this year.

Synectics was originally commissioned to develop an integrated solution that would allow PT. Angkasa Pura II (AP II) to monitor and manage more than 6,000 integrated safety and security edge devices from a range of sub-systems at the terminal; including cameras, access control panels, fire alarm points, baggage x-ray scanners and intelligent video analytics.

Linda Hadi, Director at Jaya Teknik ICT Division, said: "Having worked with Synectics on the integrated security management solution for Terminal 3 Ultimate, we had no hesitation in collaborating with them to develop a dedicated system for the new AOCC covering Terminals 1 and 2.

"Synectics has a real understanding of how airports work and the key parameters for ensuring a positive passenger experience. More importantly, they understand how innovative technology can alleviate those pressures and support safe, secure and efficient operations."

This contract reflects Synectics' growing reputation within the global transport industry for both infrastructure and on-vehicle safety and security. In addition to protecting major global airport facilities, Synectics' solutions monitor one of the world's largest metro systems and globally protect over 3 billion passengers every year.

Greg Alcorn, Synectics Divisional Director Transport Infrastructure, commented: "Developing trusted relationships based on a deep understanding of sector and customer needs is the cornerstone of our business proposition, so we are delighted to be able to strengthen our partnership with Jaya Teknik and Soekarno-Hatta with this latest project."

