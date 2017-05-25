Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

The UK is lagging behind many other countries that have built proton beam therapies in their hospitals over the last few years. The UK has only one proton beam therapy facility, a small unit at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, which can deliver treatment to patients with eye cancers such as choroidal melanoma.

However, the scenario is likely to change during the forecasting period as 6 proton therapy centers are expected to be operational by 2018/2019. Among the six proton therapy centers currently in development phase 4 centers are being equipped with IBA ProteusONE. While, Varian Medical Systems has been selected to equip and service two new national proton therapy centers in the UK.

Scope of the Report

Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2013 2022)

Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2013 2022)

List of Proton Therapy Centers

Proton Therapy Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3. United Kingdom List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Current Radiation Therapies

5. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

6. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

7. Proton Therapy Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wc759/united_kingdom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005476/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology