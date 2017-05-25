NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, announced a new partnership today with PolicyGenius, a fast-growing consumer insurance startup, that will bring PolicyGenius' term life insurance comparison shopping platform to millions of LendingTree customers.

Since the launch of its intuitive insurance shopping platform in 2014, PolicyGenius has helped hundreds of thousands of customers shop for over $100 billion in term life insurance coverage. The companies both plan to use the partnership to continue to bring choice, transparency and convenience to a traditionally convoluted and complex shopping process.

"LendingTree strives to provide consumers with all the information needed to make smart financial decisions, and life insurance should be no different," said Nikul Patel, Chief Product and Strategy Officer. "By partnering with PolicyGenius, consumers who come to LendingTree can shop and compare life insurance policies, obtain unbiased information and select the option that best fits their needs."

PolicyGenius empowers customers with accurate quotes, side-by-side comparison of insurance policies from dozens of the country's top-rated insurance providers, and independent advice. The company's proprietary tech delivers the most accurate quotes available online by evaluating a shopper's health and lifestyle factors and matching to insurers' underwriting rules.

"LendingTree and PolicyGenius both share a common goal: to bring customers the comparison shopping tools and educational resources needed to demystify complicated financial decisions," said Jennifer Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of PolicyGenius. "The need for life insurance is particularly relevant when consumers are researching loan options for a major life change, like the purchase of a new home or opening the doors of a new business, as no one wants to leave a loved one saddled with debt. We've developed the same level of transparency and tailored offerings for life insurance as LendingTree brings to the loan marketplace and we looking forward to serving their informed and value-oriented consumers."

About PolicyGenius

PolicyGenius, based in NYC, NY, was founded in 2014 by two former McKinsey consultants who saw a gap in the insurance industry and dedicated themselves to shifting the industry online and into the hands of the consumer. Through its highly tailored Insurance Checkup™, users can discover their coverage gaps and review solutions for their exact needs. The company provides the only place online to shop for health, life, long-term disability, renters and pet insurance through its highly accurate quoting engine that offers side-by-side comparisons of tailored policies.

For more advice and insight please visit our blog, and for the most accurate insurance quotes please visit our health, life, long-term disability, renters and pet insurance product pages.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree along with access to its network of over 350 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

