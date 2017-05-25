DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™ an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol), products derived from Hemp, is announcing its three to five-year plan to reach $50,000,000 in annual sales revenue. Company gives overview on how it can achieve this goal and the progress it is making toward this stated goal.

CEO James Ballas said, "We do our best to keep our shareholders informed on company progress on a regular basis. But, we also think it's important for shareholders to know what our goals for the company are, and how we plan to get there, and showing shareholders how we plan to get this company to fifty million per year in revenues, or more, is important to us."

The Company has plans to expand on all areas of the current business model and many of the sales and marketing platforms utilized have been explained to shareholders in previous press. Company growth can also be tied to the gaining popularity of CBD products by the general public and the Company realizes incremental quarterly growth based on this public awareness as well. With the footprint that HempLife Today™ has in the burgeoning CBD market, and the growing popularity and awareness of its CannazALL™ CBD brand, the Company plans to make CannazALL™ "the brand" people think of when they think CBD.

In addition, the Company understands a name and symbol change to better reflect the sector that the Company is in is of vital importance to the continued growth and success of the Company, and its shareholders. The Company wants all shareholders to note that the name and symbol change is of primary importance and that an announcement on this subject will be made at the appropriate time.

The Company currently shows that growth has nearly doubled each year since 2014 and that the Company also nearly doubled its database of customers in those same time periods. With the current five year plan the Company is set to continue this trend and reach $50,000,000 in annual revenues within the 2020 to 2022 forecast.

The Company wants shareholders to note that it will only take approximately 1,000 orders per day of its popular CannazALL™ Hemp derived CBD products, at an average sale price of just $145 per order, to reach this goal, and that the Company is on track to achieve this. The Company's current daily, monthly, and yearly product "orders" is commensurate with this stated goal, and can continue at the current profit rates as well.

The Company has plans to add more shipping space, programming, employees, and additional labor in order to keep up with growth. Processing of Hemp derived CBD Oil to fill 1,000+ orders per day has already been established and the Company is fully capable of keeping up with product demand over the next five years and beyond.

COO, Luke Dreyer adds, "With our grow capabilities, our Rapid Ship processing, and the streamlined system we've developed to get product into the hands of our customers, meeting demand as we grow will not be a problem. In fact we planned it this way, and everything is in place on the production, distribution, and shipping side to propel us forward in meeting our five year annual sales goal. So, we urge our shareholders to stay with us and enjoy our growth!"

The Company plans to continue using all of its successful marketing platforms in order to grow to 1,000+ orders per day over the next 3 - 5 years. These platforms include; targeted content marketing, extensive Social Media marketing, traditional online advertising, referral advertising, viral giveaway campaigns, Direct Mail and email campaigns. Additional details cannot be given due to the competitive nature of the business and the proprietary nature of the Company's marketing platforms.

CEO James Ballas added, "We are doing it all, from expanding our successful marketing platforms, our shipping, packaging, and customer support, to name and symbol change, all of it. We are growing, and we are in one of the most exciting new industries worldwide with more opportunities emerging at an accelerated pace. What our team has achieved in the last three years is simply amazing and we know we can reach our goals over the next 3-5 years as well. We have top products, we take care of our customers, and we are motivated to be the best in the industry. We will do everything we can to continue our growth."

The Company looks forward to keeping shareholders informed on a regular basis to show the progress the Company is making.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. hempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends', "believes', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

