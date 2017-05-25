Wheat Protein Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product, Concentration, Application & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wheat Protein Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.
The global wheat protein market is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2025. Globally increasing consumer preference for meat free diets and rising applications in end user industries has been major factors driving the market growth. In addition, growing incidences of lactose intolerance has led to the increased demand for the market.
Wheat proteins find wide applications in the food & beverages industry in various products including confectionary, bakery, dairy, nutritional supplements and sports foods. The rising growth in the food & beverages industry is expected to be the key driver for wheat protein market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness substantial growth led by increasing applications in bakery and confectionary products owing to their bread making quality.
Wheat gluten were the largest product category in 2015 and is expected to maintain a comparatively low growth rate over the forecast period. Wheat protein isolate is expected to witness fastest growth over upcoming years.
Nutritional supplements are expected to observe the fastest growth over the next nine years with an estimated CAGR of around 5% from 2016 to 2025. Wheat protein acts as a vital nutritional supplement for health. It is a low calorie supplement and contains higher level of glutamine as compared to whey and casein. It also helps to manage cholesterol levels and cure cardiovascular diseases. Varied benefits enable wheat protein to be an essential part of a healthy diet. Thus, driving the consumer demand.
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- Agridient
- MGP Ingredients
- AB Amilina
- Cargill Inc
- Manildra Group
- Crespel & Deiters GmbH and CoKG
- Crop Energies AG
- Kroener Staerke
- Roquette
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
2. Executive Summary
3. Wheat Protein Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4. Wheat Protein: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5. Wheat Protein: Protein Concentration Estimates & Trend Analysis
6. Wheat Protein: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7. Wheat Protein: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application
8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sf3st7/wheat_protein
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716