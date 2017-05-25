Touch Medical Media Announces Axel Merseburger as Editor-in-chief of European Oncology & Haematology

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Touch Medical Media has named Prof. Axel Merseburger as the new Editor-in-Chief of their journal European Oncology & Haematology, a peer reviewed, open access journal dedicated to the publication of topical articles in the oncology field.

Professor Mersburger, who joined the European Oncology & Haematology Editorial Board last year, will become the first Editor-in-Chiefof the journal. "It is a great honour andprivilege to support European Oncology and Haematology as Editor-in-Chief.The Journal is delivered in two print issues per year (summer & winter), which gives the latest developments in haematology and oncology, as well as ePub ahead of print throughout the year. It is exciting to work with the international, multidisciplinary editorial board providing you the recent developments in their field.The journal will further invest in including up-to-date, high-quality, and original contributions - research papers, as well as reviews, and conference reviews," said Merseburger following his appointment.

Professor Merseburger is Chairman of the Clinic of Urology at University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein in Lübeck, Germany. He is a member of the European Association of Urology (EAU) Guideline Group for Renal Cancer and Chairman of the EAU Guideline Group for Lasers and Technologies. Professor Merseburger has won multiple awards, stipends and prizes for his molecular and clinical research and has published more than 150 papers in peer-reviewed journals. His main area of interest is urological oncology. Professor Merseburger's key areas of interest are renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer and transitional cell carcinoma, with special attention given to novel markers and prognostic factors. He is a principal investigator in German Phase II and III trials.

European Oncology & Hameatology was launched in 2007 and specialises in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of oncology.

"It is an honour to name Axel Merseburger as the Editor-in-Chief of European Oncology & Haematology," said Barney Kent, Managing Director of Touch Medical Media. "I know Prof. Merseburger is keen to develop the journal in a number of ways so we are really excited to have him involved at this level and are looking forward to working with him over the coming years."

touchONCOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesEuropean Oncology & Haematology Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of oncology and haematology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

