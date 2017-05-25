PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following conferences next month.

What: Baird 2017 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York City,

NY When: Thursday, June 8th, 2017 at 1:25 PM EDT

What: Nasdaq 36th Investor Program in London, UK When: Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 2:00 PM GMT+1

To view the webcast for each conference please use the link below. Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made at the conferences are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

