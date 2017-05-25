Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Europe Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Proton therapy is currently being used in the Europe for solid tumors in the body particularly, brain, spine, prostate and stomach. European countries are planning a rapid increase in their proton beam therapy provision in the next few years; Germany, Italy, Sweden and France are all setting up new centers. The European proton therapy market is likely to grow with double digit CAGR during the period 2017 2022.

Scope of the Report

Europe Proton Therapy Actual Potential Market Analysis (2010 2022)

Europe Proton Therapy Actual Potential Candidate Analysis (2010 2022)

Europe Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis (2010 2022)

Europe Proton Therapy Candidate Share Analysis (2010 2022)

List of Proton Therapy Centers (Operational, Under Construction and Planned), Start of Treatment, Specifications, Total Number of Patients Treated Center Wise Analysis

Proton Therapy Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010-2022

3. Europe Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis 2010-2022

4. Europe List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

5. Russia Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2007-2022

6. Russia Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers 2007-2015

7. Sweden Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2008-2022

8. Sweden Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

9. Germany Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2009-2022

10. Germany Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers 2007-2015

11. France Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010-2022

12. France Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers 2010-2015

13. Italy Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2009-2022

14. Italy Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers 2007-2015

15. Poland Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2011-2022

16. Poland Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers 2011-2015

17. Czech Republic Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2013-2022

18. Czech Republic Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers 2013-2015

19. Switzerland Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010-2022

20. Switzerland Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

21. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2013-2022

22. Netherlands Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010 2022

23. Austria Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010 2022

24. Belgium Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010 2022

25. Spain Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2010 2022

26. Current Radiation Therapies

27. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

28. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

29. Proton Therapy Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4qm9vs/europe_proton

