TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NHK) is pleased to confirm that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on Monday, May 29, 2017, and the common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at such time. The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "NHK" on the TSX.

Nighthawk's President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Byron said: "The Nighthawk story has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2008 and our move to the TSX signals a pivotal moment in our evolution. We initiated our 2017 drill program in March, consisting of a minimum of 25,000 metres of drilling (focussed on growing and further delineating the high-grade potential at Colomac). We expect to release our first set of drill results shortly. As well, 2017 is slated to be our most extensive regional exploration campaign to-date. Activities will include geological mapping, ground geophysics, and prospecting, focused on developing new drill targets on some of our prioritized prospects as well as identifying new regional opportunities, all geared towards unlocking the future value of this district scale opportunity.

We are committed to delivering on the prospective nature of the Indin Lake gold camp, an archetypal Archean gold camp which simply has not seen the scale of exploration effort over the past 100 years as have similar Archean gold camps such as the Timmins camp. Nighthawk controls 90% of the Indin Lake camp, giving us the room to explore all of our targets freely and unencumbered. We look forward to updating our shareholders on our continued success as we move forward in our evolution."

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.1 million ounces of gold (39.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.64 grams per tonne), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 18-24 months.

Qualified Person

Dr. Michael J. Byron, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & Chief Executive Officer of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Please refer to NI 43-101 technical report "Technical Report and mineral resource estimate update on the Colomac Property of the Indin Lake Project", dated June 17, 2013, as filed under the company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's drilling program, drilling results and exploration. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

