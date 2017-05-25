LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HMX) is pleased to announce the filing of its year-end financial results ("Financials") for the period ending December 31, 2016. The Corporation has also restated its financial results for the periods ending December 31, 2014 and December 31, 2015 in accordance with US GAAP standards. The Corporation previously reported financial results using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and has filed these Financials and previous two (2) years' year-end Financials in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") on Form 10-K with the SEC and on SEDAR.

The Corporation filed its Form F-1 to become a foreign issuer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and became effective on August 29, 2014. As part of the subsequent distribution of Hunt Mining shares to holders of HuntMountain Resources Ltd shares on the record date, Hunt Mining Corp. ceased to be a foreign filer with the SEC, so the Corporation is a domestic filer required to file reports denominated in US dollars. In addition, the SEC required the Corporation auditors to be Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") certified. As previously filed on SEDAR on March 22, 2017 and with the SEC on March 31, 2017, the Corporation retained the services of Davidson & Company LLP, replacing Crowe MacKay LLP. Davidson & Company LLP are PCAOB certified, and are acting as the Corporation's auditors on a go forward basis.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006, entering into production of silver and gold at the Mina Martha property in January 2017. Since 2006, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Hunt Mining Corp.

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

(403) 617-7609

dean@boardmarker.net

www.huntmining.com



Hunt Mining Corp.

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

(509) 290-5659

blittle@huntmining.com

www.huntmining.com



