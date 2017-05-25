Modules manufactured at the facility will be sold under the brand Solaron. The facility will be owned and operated by local company Profpanel LLC.

Armenia will soon see its first PV module factory start manufacturing activities. According to the Armenian Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources, solar manufacturer Profpanel LLC will begin the production of its solar module factory by the end of June.

The company initially invested 315 million AMD (approximately $650,000) in the facility, at which around 50 people will be employed. Modules produced at the factory will ...

