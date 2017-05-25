FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 25
FirstGroup PLC
25 May 2017
Tim O' Toole, Chief Executive, has elected to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company. Arrangements have been made for these shares to be purchased on his behalf in the market on a regular basis.
The transaction took place on 25 May 2017 in accordance with standing instructions as follows:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tim O'Toole
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,260
£7,908.09
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25/05/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted