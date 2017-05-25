

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) released a profit for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $58.67 million, or $0.29 per share. This was down from $115.66 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $1.15 billion. This was down from $1.28 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $58.67 Mln. vs. $115.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.2%



