

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced the company currently expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $1.60-$1.68 billion, compared to its previous outlook of $1.68-$1.76 billion. The company updated its outlook to account for the closing of the DoubleDown transaction by the end of the second quarter and the impact of new taxation on gaming machines in Italy.



The company now expects net debt to be $6.95-$7.15 billion at the end of 2017, compared to the previous $7.60-$7.80 billion outlook, as net proceeds from the DoubleDown sale will be used to reduce debt.



First-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $371 million, 19% below the first quarter of 2016. Consolidated revenue was $1.15 billion compared to $1.28 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The company said the decline in revenue reflects comparisons with the high jackpot levels of the prior year, new Italy Lotto concession dynamics, and lower gaming product sales.



