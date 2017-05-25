touchENDOCRINOLOGY Signs Media Agreement with The Obesity Society

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

touchENDOCRINOLOGY has signed an agreement with The Obesity Society as media partners of their journal US Endocrinology, a peer reviewed, open access journal dedicated to the publication of topical articles in the endocrinology field.

Whilst providing a platform for the peer-reviewed content from our industry-leading journals, touchENDOCRINOLOGY.com also provides physicians, clinicians and other healthcare professionals with the most important and salient developments in the field of endocrinology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Editorials, special reports, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals. Multimedia also features including podcasts and carefully selected videos, developed in house and from our media partners, to further aide easy and effective learning.

"I'm excited to announce that The Obesity Society have signed a media agreement with touchENDOCRINOLOGY," said Barney Kent, Managing Director of Touch Medical Media. "This marks our 15th major partnership and will assist the Obesity Society with creating additional awareness of their annual meeting and mission. It will also increase the reach of touchENDOCRINOLOGY content, which currently is sent to our database of over 32,000 physicians. Our database is growing at a rate of knots which is testament to the quality of free to access content we are producing."

