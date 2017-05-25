Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ventilation Equipment A European Market Overview" report to their offering.

European shipments value of ventilation equipment is forecast to reach US$5 billion in 2017, from an estimated US$4.98 billion in 2012, further projected to reach above US$5.8 billion by 2022 registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2017-2022 period.

Driven by stringent regulations introduced by the European Union to reduce energy consumption in buildings, the European ventilation industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for energy efficient ventilation products. Modest but steady growth in construction activity in the residential and commercial sectors would enhance demand for ventilation equipment. Other factors, such as awareness about importance of indoor air quality would go a long way in renewing market demand. Overall outlook for shipments of ventilation equipment in Europe is expected to be picking up, although at a moderate pace.

The report analyzes the European ventilation equipment shipments covering all of the 27 European Union countries with special focus on Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Ventilation product segments analyzed in this study include Axial Fans, Centrifugal Fans, Cross Flow Fans, Domestic Exhaust Fans, Roof/Box Fans, Range Hoods and Air Handling Units (AHUs) for Ventilation.

This report profiles 25 major market players and 47 other key players that are engaged in ventilation equipment production in Europe. The research also provides the listing of the companies engaged in the production of ventilation equipment in Europe. The list of companies covers the address, contact details and the website addresses of 287 companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: European Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Ventilation Regulations Standards

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Market Players

5. Key Business Product Trends

6. European Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. Czech Republic

2. Denmark

3. France

4. Germany

5. Italy

6. The Netherlands

7. Poland

8. Portugal

9. Spain

10. Sweden

11. The United Kingdom

12. Rest of Europe

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

Companies Mentioned

AL-KO Therm GmbH (Germany)

AZ KLIMA, a. s. (Czech Republic)

Aermec S.p.A (Italy)

Airflow Developments Limited (United Kingdom)

Airforce S.p.A (Italy)

Aldes Group

Aldes Group (France)

Amalva UAB (Lithuania)

BerlinerLuft. Technik GmbH (Germany)

Best S.p.A (Italy)

Delta Neu S.A.S (France)

ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH Co. KG

Elica S.p.A.

Elta Group

Hamon D'Hondt SA (France)

Helios Ventilatoren Gmbh Co., Kg.

Hidria Rotomatika d.o.o.

Howden Group Ltd

Munters AB

NIBE Energy Systems (Sweden)

Remak A.S. (Czech Republic)

SIG Air Handling International (Belgium)

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Sodeca S.L.U. (Spain)

Soler Palau Sistemas De Ventilacion, S.L.U.

Swegon AB

Systemair AB

TLT-Turbo GmbH (Germany)

TROGES Luftungstechnik (Austria)

TROX GmbH

Volution Group plc

Vortice Elettrosociali S.p.A (Italy)

Vostermans Ventilation B.V. (Netherlands)

Zehnder Group AG

Ziehl-Abegg SE

