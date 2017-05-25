

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $65.61 million, or $0.69 per share. This was lower than $74.10 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.45 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $65.61 Mln. vs. $74.10 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



