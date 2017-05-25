

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy, a provider of cloud-native development tools that enable developers to more easily create modern container-based and cloud-native applications. Red Hat plans to make Codenvy an integral part of OpenShift.io, Red Hat's recently announced hosted development environment for building hybrid cloud services on OpenShift.



Red Hat expects the transaction to have no material impact to its guidance for first quarter ending May 31, 2017, or fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018.



