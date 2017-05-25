

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $188 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $141 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $8.53 billion. This was up from $8.44 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $188 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $8.53 Bln vs. $8.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 - $0.623 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.6 - $8.7 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX