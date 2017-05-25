Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 436.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 445.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 431.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 440.74p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---