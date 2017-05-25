SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECOB) announced today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc., has filed a Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities (Form D) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the purposes of raising $3 million in conventional equity. Further, WPT announced that it will be a presenter at the Marcum MicroCap Conference, in New York City on June 15, 2017.

In February, WPT announced that it had secured $400,000 in term debt to fund the launch of the Company's suite of environmentally friendly, wood protection chemical formulations. In March the Company announced its first national distribution contract which has since commenced shipping with sales substantially ahead of forecast.

WPT has reached agreement with its term lenders to roll the entire $400,000 into the $3 million equity raise. The Company has already been approached by several interested parties and looks forward to a series of individual meetings at the upcoming Marcum Conference.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is a nationally recognized forum to present to and network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. The Conference expects more than 2000 participants this year.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

