Presentation Selected by Conference Committee as Top 30 Poster and Named Finalist for Jacques Duparc Award

Centrexion Therapeutics, a company focused on advancing the treatment of chronic pain with one of the largest exclusively pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid therapies in active development, today announced it will present 12-week data from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b study assessing the efficacy and safety of CNTX-4975 for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic knee pain associated with osteoarthritis at the European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology's (EFORT) 18th Annual Congress taking place May 31 June 2, 2017 at the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center in Vienna.

Details of the poster presentation, which was selected as one of the top 30 posters and was named a finalist for the Jacques Duparc Award by the EFORT Award Committee, are listed below. The poster will be available for viewing the duration of the congress.

Abstract Title (#1202): Efficacy And Safety Of CNTX-4975 For Treatment Of Pain With Walking In Subjects With Chronic, Moderate To Severe Knee Pain Associated With Osteoarthritis: 12-Week Results Of A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2b Study

Poster Discussion: 1:15 2:45 p.m. CET, June 1, 2017

Location: Poster Area, Hall B

About CNTX-4975

CNTX-4975 is based on Centrexion's proprietary STRATI® technology (SyntheticTRans cApsaicin ulTra-pure Injection), a highly potent, ultrapure, synthetic form of trans-capsaicin (a medicine traditionally derived from the chili plant). CNTX-4975 is designed to be injected directly into the site of pain to provide rapid onset, large reduction and long duration of relief from moderate to severe pain without affecting touch sensibility or position sense.

CNTX-4975 works by selectively targeting the capsaicin receptor (TRPV1) to rapidly inactivate only the local pain fibers transmitting signals to the brain. With a short half-life, STRATI® is cleared from the body within 24 hours. This approach provides pain relief that can last for months until the ends of the local pain fibers regenerate, while maintaining normal sensation, such as touch, pressure and position, and without the risks of toxicities of NSAIDs and injected corticosteroids or the side effects, including abuse and addiction, associated with opioid treatments.

About Centrexion Therapeutics

Centrexion Therapeutics, Corp. is focused on advancing the treatment of chronic moderate to severe pain with one of the largest exclusively pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid, non-addictive therapies in active development. Centrexion Therapeutics recognizes the needs of over a quarter of a billion people living with chronic pain worldwide, and aims to develop new, safer and more effective therapies that overcome the limitations and challenges associated with current pain treatments. Founded by world-renowned leaders in drug development and well-funded by key investors, Centrexion Therapeutics is building a pain treatment powerhouse to address the substantial and growing global chronic pain epidemic. Centrexion Therapeutics has recently relocated from Baltimore, Md. to Boston, Mass.

For more information about Centrexion, visit http://www.centrexion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005165/en/

Contacts:

Pure Communications, Inc.

Julie Normart, +1 415-946-1087

jnormart@purecommunications.com