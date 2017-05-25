India Baby Food Market Overview 2017: Increased Nutritional Awareness Among Indian Parents Will Spur the Demand for Healthy And Organic Baby Food Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to India Baby Food Market Overview, the Indian baby food market is anticipated to represent a CAGR of more than 15% during forecast period.



This report covers a detailed insight of the baby food products market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian baby food market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the various baby food products. The different brands and companies involved in the organized baby food market in India are also analyzed in this report.



Additionally, the report gives an idea on the product-variant and pricing analysis of each of the product available in the baby food market. Baby food is one of the fastest growing categories in baby care and overall FMCG industry of India. Baby food market is segmented mainly into infant milk formula, baby cereals, follow-up formula and other products like baby juice, baby soup, and prepared baby food products. All of these products have witnessed significant growth in the past few years.

Overall, baby food market is small as compared to other developing countries across Asia. In India, the market is largely unorganized and non-organic baby food is a large segment. The market is dominated by Nestle India which is operating with its 6 baby food brands in India. There has been seen very low penetration in organic baby food category due to less number of players.



However, the category is expected to grow with a fast phase owing to increasing concerns regarding safety ingredients. In terms of geography, south and north India constituting for larger share in baby food market across India, whereas penetrations levels in East India is the lowest.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Infant/Child Demographics (Birth Rate, Fertility Rate)



4. Global Baby Food Market Outlook



5. India Infant/Child Demographics (Birth Rate, Fertility Rate)



6. India Baby Food Market Outlook



7. Company Profiles



- Nestle India Limited

- Abbott India Limited

- Manna Foods Pvt. Ltd.

- Danone Nutricia India

- Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

