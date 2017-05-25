touchNEUROLOGY Signs Media Agreement with MDS

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TouchNEUROLOGY has signed an agreement with MDS as media partners of their journal US Neurology and European Neurological Review, a peer reviewed, open access journal dedicated to the publication of topical articles in the neurology field.

Whilst providing a platform for the peer-reviewed content from our industry-leading journals, touchNEUROLOGY.com also provides physicians, clinicians and other healthcare professionals with the most important and salient developments in the field of NEUROLOGY. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Editorials, special reports, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals. Multimedia also features including podcasts and carefully selected videos, developed in house and from our media partners, to further aide easy and effective learning.

"It is a pleasure to announce that MDS have signed a media agreement with touchNEUROLOGY," said Barney Kent, Managing Director of Touch Medical Media. "This is our 19th major partnership with an esteemed medical society. This agreement will both amplify awareness of MDS and expand the reach of our content which is already sent to our internal subscriber database which is currently in excess of 42,000 and growing rapidly."

