TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS), reported today its financial results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2017. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

The Company's portfolio of finance assets increased to $169.1 million as at March 31, 2017 from $137.5 million reported at the end of the previous period. During the period the Company reported originations of new consumer finance receivables of approximately $38.8 million in the seasonally slow first quarter of 2017 including $27.6 million of new finance assets acquired in a portfolio purchase that closed on January 13, 2017.

"Dealnet made significant progress on key strategic objectives in the quarter beginning with a 23 percent increase in finance receivables during the three-month period in line with our Treasury Utilization Plan," said Michael Hilmer, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer. "We see significant opportunity for organic and acquired finance receivable growth for the balance of the year given recent developments within the competitive landscape. Our team continues to work prescriptively to apply our expanding treasury towards the highest margin opportunities when accounting for all origination costs. Finance receivable bulk buys including high credit quality customers are exceptional opportunities to accelerate our earning asset growth," added Mr. Hilmer.

The average yield on the portfolio increased by 70 basis points to 8.8 percent during the three-month period ending March 31, 2017 from 8.1 percent during the previous three-month period ending December 31, 2016. The Company's weighted average interest expense remained flat at 4.2 percent during the three-month period ending March 31, 2017 compared to 4.2 percent during the previous three-month period. Net Book Value of past due accounts as at March 31, 2017 have declined 30% to $8.8 million or 5.4 percent of the portfolio from $12.6 million or 9.5 percent of the portfolio reported at the end of the previous period ended December 31, 2016. The Company's tangible net worth as at March 31, 2017 was $26.2 million versus $18.8 million as at December 31, 2016. The Company's tangible leverage ratio declined modestly to 6.1:1 at the end of Q1-2017 from 7.7:1 at the end of the previous three-month period.

During the period the Company received cash proceeds of approximately $24.9 million from the securitization of finance assets and redeployed excess cash to warehouse additional earning finance receivables. During regular securitizations this cash will be returned to working capital on the balance sheet to be used for warehousing of new consumer finance receivable assets. As a non-bank specialty finance company Dealnet utilizes private securitization facilities to provide funding for its origination activity. The Company does not rely on retail deposits and has sufficient liquidity through its established institutional funding platforms, internally generated cash and existing capital resources to fund the growth objectives in its current business plan.

For the three-month period ending March 31, 2017, the Company reported gross profit of $4.2 million, an increase of 38 percent from the $3.1 million reported in the previous quarter. The Company's Consumer Finance business contribution increased to 43 percent of the gross profit earned during the quarter while the Engagement business contributed 57 percent.

"These results confirm that our earning assets continue to generate significant long term margin through seasonally quiet periods," said Michael Hilmer, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer.

The following table summarizes some of the Key Performance Indicators that the Company uses to measure the achievement of its business plan objectives:

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 Finance Receivables $ 169M $ 138M $ 83M Organic and Acquired Originations $ 39M $ 22M $ 12M Average Yield on Earning Assets 8.7% 8.2% 9.7% Weighted Average Interest Expense 4.2% 4.2% 4.8% Consumer Finance Gross Margin as a % of Total Revenue 19% 2% 6% Engagement Gross Margin as a % of Total Revenue 25% 34% 32% Securitizations $24.9M $31.3M $ 7.9M Tangible Leverage 6.1 7.7 16.1 Tangible Net Worth $26.2M $18.8M $ 5.8M

