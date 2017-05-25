TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Gowest Gold Ltd. ("Gowest" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to provide an update on its progress on the Company's Advanced Exploration - Bulk Sample program at its wholly-owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit ("Bradshaw").

Highlights:

-- Completed first blast and now developing main ramp towards Bradshaw Deposit -- Completing upper level and initial stope definition drill program -- Initiating final ore-sorting refinement with Steinert US -- Advancing mill agreements with Northern Sun to own/operate the Redstone Mill

Greg Romain, Gowest's President said, "Very few junior exploration companies ever transition into a developer. However, through the dedication of our team, business partners, shareholders, First Nation Communities and the City of Timmins, Gowest is on its way to achieving our goal of becoming the next new gold mine in the Timmins Camp. We will continue to provide all of our stakeholders with timely updates as we move forward."

Update:

Following approximately three months of extensive surface preparation work, Gowest started underground development at the Bradshaw mine site on May 11, 2017, when the first blast was executed at the portal, which is located at the east side of the outcrop. As of yesterday, the Company has already driven the first 40 metres of the decline to the south in anticipation of reaching the first mineralized zone to begin the 30,000 tonne bulk sample. Crews have been working on the decline in two shifts since May 17.

The run of mine (ROM) ore will first be crushed and sent through a Dual Energy X-ray Transmission (DEXRT) ore sorting unit supplied by Steinert US, which is to be used to sharply reduce handling costs and increase gold grades of ore sent for processing.

Ongoing definition drilling continues to identify promising zones above areas previously defined in the Pre-Feasibility Study(i).

As previously announced, the Company is continuing to advance discussions towards finalizing its non-binding letter of intent with Northern Sun Mining Corp. ("Northern Sun") relating to the creation of a 50/50 joint venture corporation that will own and operate the Redstone Mill. It is now anticipated that definitive documentation in respect of the transaction will be completed prior to closing the transaction in early July, well in advance of Gowest's need to begin processing the bulk sample material.

A recently completed brief video showing progress at the site is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQgPuwsz0y0 and at the Company's website: www.Gowestgold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Corporation's North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100-square-kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43-101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes ("t") grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the (i)Pre-Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (which are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut-off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totalling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Kevin Montgomery, P.Geo., Gowest's Manager of Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Contacts:

Gowest Gold Ltd.

Greg Romain

President & CEO

(416) 363-1210

info@gowestgold.com



Gowest Gold Ltd.

Greg Taylor

Investor Relations

416 605-5120

gregt@gowestgold.com



