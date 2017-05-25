

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading in U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street will be opening higher on Thursday. The OPEC's probable decision on oil production is keenly watched by the market. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the greener pastures. International Trade in Goods Report and Jobless Claims will be released in the next few hours.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 67 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 18.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed broadly higher on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 74.51 points or 0.4 percent to 21,012.42, the Nasdaq advanced 24.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,163.02 and the S&P 500 rose 5.97 points or 0.3 percent to 2,404.39.



On the economic front, Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a deficit of $64.6 billion.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new claims is 237K, up from 232K last week.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will participate in a panel discussion on global economic issues at the Center for Global Development's Voices of Experience: A conversation with former Treasury Under Secretaries for International Affairs in Washington, with audience Q&A at 10.00 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the weekly change was 68 bcf.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will present the topic of 'U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy' at Keio University in Tokyo, with audience and media Q&A at 10.00 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $4.467 trillion.



Seven-year Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed's Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. For M2 period, the deficit was $14.8 billion.



In the corporate sector, Royal Bank of Canada reported second-quarter net income of C$2.81 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago. Earnings per share was C$1.85 compared to C$1.66, reflecting strong earnings in Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services, and Wealth Management, as well as solid earnings in Personal & Commercial Banking. Royal Bank of Canada's board declared a quarterly common share dividend of 87 cents per share, payable on and after August 24, 2017, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2017.



Tate & Lyle Plc. reported that its profit for the fiscal year increased to 256 million pounds or 54.4 pence per share from 163 million pounds or 34.8 pence per share last year. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 109 percent to 54.2 pence as a result of strong operating performance, favourable impact of currency translation, lower operating exceptional costs of 19 million pounds and exceptional tax credits.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 47.1 pence per share. Sales for the year grew to 2.753 billion pounds from 2.355 billion pounds last year.



Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday. Chinese stocks rose for the second straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index recovered after a weak start to end higher at 3,107.83, up 43.76 points or 1.43 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 217.95 points or 0.86 percent higher at 3,107.83.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and closed higher, even as a stronger yen capped gains. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 70.15 points or 0.36 percent to 19,813.13, off a high of 19850.93.



Australian shares reversed early losses to end higher for a second straight day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 20.60 points or 0.36 percent to 5,786.90 and the broader All Ordinaries Index added 15.60 points or 1.43 percent to 5,827.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 16.19 points or 0.30 percent, the German DAX is adding 18.07 points or 0.31 percent. U.K. FTSE 100 Index is improving 8.52 points or 0.11 percent and the Swiss Market Index is slipping 26.67 points or 0.29 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.29 percent.



