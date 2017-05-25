ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Neil Cashman, to present at Prion 2017 International Conference

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX:PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced that Neil Cashman, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder will present today at PRION 2017, the International Conference Deciphering Neurodegenerative Disorders in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Dr. Cashman's presentation, entitled Epitope Identification of Toxic Propagating Strains of A ß Oligomers, describes the use of ProMIS' proprietary discovery engine to identify targets (epitopes) on toxic prion-like forms of Amyloid beta oligomers (AßO), considered a root cause of Alzheimer's disease.

Commenting on the presentation, Dr. Cashman stated, "we have been able to raise antibodies against these epitopes that selectively bind the toxic prion-like forms of Amyloid beta and block their neurotoxicity and propagation. To date, two of these antibodies - PMN310 and PMN350 - each selectively addressing a different target epitope - have been designated as our lead products for development in Alzheimer's disease."

Organizers of the conference anticipate participation of more than 400 academics, strategists, innovators, policy makers and researchers from public and private sector across the international field of Prion research. The 14th annual conference will gather attendees to discuss the latest research being carried out in prion diseases and the broader field of neurodegenerative diseases and to examine the commonalities and differences between these devastating diseases.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a TSX listed biotech company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mission of ProMIS is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

