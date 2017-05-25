sprite-preloader
Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Director Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 25

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

("Andalas" or the "Company")

Director Shareholding

Further to its announcement of 23 May 2017, the Company sets out below the PDMR notifications relating to the participation by certain of the Directors in the Placing in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Daniel Jorgensen
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Finance Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
b)LEI
213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of Nil par value
Identification code
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.1 pence31,000,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
- Aggregated volumeN/A - single transaction
- PriceN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction
22 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

David Whitby
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
b)LEI
213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of Nil Par value
Identification code
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.1 pence42,000,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
- Aggregated volumeN/A - single transaction
- PriceN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction
22 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Paul Warwick
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Excutive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
b)LEI
213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of Nil par value
Identification code
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.1 pence15,000,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
- Aggregated volumeN/A - single transaction
- PriceN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction
22 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Ross Warner
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
b)LEI
213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of Nil par value
Identification code
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.1 pence31,000,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
- Aggregated volumeN/A - single transaction
- PriceN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction
22 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Simon Gorringe
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
b)LEI
213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of Nil par value
Identification code
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.1 pence31,000,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
- Aggregated volumeN/A - single transaction
- PriceN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction
22 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Graham Smith[i]
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
b)LEI
213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of Nil par value each
Identification code
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.1 pence18,000,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
- Aggregated volumeN/A - single transaction
- PriceN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction
22 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

[i] FIM Capital Limited, a company in which Graham Smith is interested has subscribed for the shares.

For further information, please visit www.andalasenergy.co.uk or contact:

David WhitbyAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2783 2316
Sarah Wharry
Craig Francis		Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

Jon Belliss


Frank Buhagiar
Susie Geliher
Beaufort Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)

St Brides Partners Limited
Tel: +44 20 7382 8415


Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

© 2017 PR Newswire