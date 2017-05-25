Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Director Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 25
Andalas Energy and Power Plc
("Andalas" or the "Company")
Director Shareholding
Further to its announcement of 23 May 2017, the Company sets out below the PDMR notifications relating to the participation by certain of the Directors in the Placing in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Daniel Jorgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of Nil par value
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.1 pence
|31,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|N/A - single transaction
|- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
David Whitby
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of Nil Par value
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.1 pence
|42,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|N/A - single transaction
|- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Paul Warwick
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Excutive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of Nil par value
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.1 pence
|15,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|N/A - single transaction
|- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Ross Warner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of Nil par value
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.1 pence
|31,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|N/A - single transaction
|- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Simon Gorringe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of Nil par value
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.1 pence
|31,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|N/A - single transaction
|- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Graham Smith[i]
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of Nil par value each
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.1 pence
|18,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|N/A - single transaction
|- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
[i] FIM Capital Limited, a company in which Graham Smith is interested has subscribed for the shares.
For further information, please visit www.andalasenergy.co.uk or contact:
|David Whitby
|Andalas Energy and Power Plc
|Tel: +62 21 2783 2316
|Sarah Wharry
Craig Francis
|Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
|Tel: +44 20 7894 7000
Jon Belliss
Frank Buhagiar
Susie Geliher
Beaufort Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)
St Brides Partners Limited
Tel: +44 20 7382 8415
Tel: +44 20 7236 1177