Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Director Shareholding

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

("Andalas" or the "Company")

Director Shareholding

Further to its announcement of 23 May 2017, the Company sets out below the PDMR notifications relating to the participation by certain of the Directors in the Placing in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Daniel Jorgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Finance Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC b) LEI

213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of Nil par value Identification code b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1 pence 31,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



David Whitby 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC b) LEI

213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of Nil Par value Identification code b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1 pence 42,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Paul Warwick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Excutive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC b) LEI

213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of Nil par value Identification code b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1 pence 15,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Ross Warner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC b) LEI

213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of Nil par value Identification code b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1 pence 31,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Simon Gorringe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC b) LEI

213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of Nil par value Identification code b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1 pence 31,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Graham Smith[i] 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC b) LEI

213800TZWOYU7UFZ5V63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of Nil par value each Identification code b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares via a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.1 pence 18,000,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction

22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

[i] FIM Capital Limited, a company in which Graham Smith is interested has subscribed for the shares.

For further information, please visit www.andalasenergy.co.uk or contact: