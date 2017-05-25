

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth moderated in April, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Thursday.



M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 7.6 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 8.5 percent spike in March.



Similarly, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, eased to 16.0 percent in April from 17.7 percent in the prior month.



Data also revealed that net foreign assets grew at a weaker rate of 8.2 percent yearly to BGN 50.16 billion in April, following a 10.0 percent hike in March.



