

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) announced the company established fiscal 2018 earnings guidance from continuing operations, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis. GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share.



Scott Anderson, CEO of Patterson Companies, said: 'During fiscal 2018, we will be implementing a range of necessary actions to improve our execution and margin profile. In addition to our enterprise-wide efficiency programs, these actions will include sales and marketing investments in our Dental segment and continued synergy capture in our Animal Health segment. We believe our existing strategies, supported by these additional actions, will minimize short-term headwinds and enhance the longer-term strength of our business.'



