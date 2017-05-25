Fiber Optic Connector Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2025 - Huge Potential to be Incorporated into a Wide Range of Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fiber Optic Connector Market Analysis By Product (SC Connector, LC Connector, FC Connector, ST Connector, MTP/MPO Connector), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fiber optic connector market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025. The fiber optics segment is expected to grow, significantly, over the forecast period. Fiber optic connectors have huge potential to be incorporated into a wide range of applications in the healthcare, railway, defense & aerospace, and oil & gas sectors.

The technology is under constant R&D and aims to develop low-cost applications and technological solutions for the mass market. The fiber optic technology has gained prominence over the past few years, owing to the persistent research & development activities and the escalating demand from high bandwidth communication and data services.

The growing penetration of the fiber optics technology is encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to invest in research & development for developing better products. Researchers are focusing on innovating reliable and cost-effective fiber optic products, as the production and installation of fiber optic products are quite tedious and costly. Manufacturers strive to optimize production processes, by regulating efficiency and prices, to curb other alternatives of the fiber optics technology.

The fiber optics market includes different fiber optic connectors such as SC connector, LC connector, FC connector, ST connector, MTP connector, and others. Based on fiber optic applications, the market is segmented into military & aerospace, oil & gas, telecom, medical, BFSI, railway, and others. The telecom sector is the biggest application sector, in terms of revenue, and is regulated by the regulations imposed by government and other related regulatory authorities.



Companies Mentioned



3M

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

OFS Fitel, LLC

Corning, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Arris Group, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6n87qp/fiber_optic

