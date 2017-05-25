touchOPHTHALMOLOGY Signs Media Agreement with COPHy

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TouchOPHTHALMOLOGY has signed an agreement with COPHy as media partners for their online community at www.touchOPHTHALMOLOGY.com, which hosts peer reviewed, open access journals and articles dedicated to topical articles in the ophthalmology field.

Whilst providing a platform for the peer-reviewed content from our industry-leading journals, touchOPHTHALMOLOGY.com also provides physicians, clinicians and other healthcare professionals with the most important and salient developments in the field of OPHTHALMOLOGY. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Editorials, special reports, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals. Multimedia also features including podcasts and carefully selected videos, developed in house and from our media partners, to further aide easy and effective learning.

"It is an honour to announce that COPHy have signed a media agreement with touchOPHTHALMOLOGY," said Barney Kent, Managing Director of Touch Medical Media. "This is our 10th major partnership in this space and we are looking forward to helping COPHy create further awareness of their annual meeting and mission. In addition, it will further help touchOPHTHALMOLOGY disseminate our easily digestible, practical, peer-reviewed, timely, educational and above all cutting edge content to our database of 36,000 physicians which is expanding rapidly."

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the European Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology.

